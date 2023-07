HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in a parking lot behind a Ruby Tuesday.

The call for the incident came in around 6:34 p.m., where police say a man was shot to death in the 1st block of Towne Center Way.

