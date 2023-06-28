Watch Now
Man identified after being shot to death on Tear Drop Lane in Newport News: Police

News 3
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 15:38:07-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Newport News. Below are the latest details, according to police.

  • Officers responded to Tear Drop Lane for a shooting on June 27, at 9:41 p.m.
  • A man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
  • The victim was transported to a hospital where he died to his injuries at 10:55 p.m.
  • He has been identified as John Gordon Stanley, a 28-year-old Newport News man.

If you have information regarding this incident, call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757)-247–2500.

You may also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887).

