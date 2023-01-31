3 people killed in shooting on Salisbury Way in Hampton: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Three people including a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a shooting Monday night on Salisbury Way in Hampton, Police Chief Mark Talbot said.

It happened just before 9:45 p.m.

Dijonte Nash, 24, was found dead at the scene, police said. Destiny Layton, 25, who was eight months pregnant, was taken to the hospital where she and her unborn child later died.

The updated information came during a press conference Tuesday in which Chief Talbot addressed a rise in violence, saying since Jan. 1, the city has seen a total of 15 shootings.

They included 20 people who were shot. Nine of those 20 victims lost their lives.