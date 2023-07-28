37-year-old found shot, killed on Twine Avenue in Portsmouth: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On July 28, around 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Twine Avenue for a reported gunshot wound incident.

Victor Rashad Driver, 37, was located by police with a deadly injury, according to police.

Portsmouth police urge those with information about this incident to contact their Investigations Bureau at (757)–393–8536.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477).