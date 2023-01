PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A homicide in Portsmouth has left one man dead, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 near the 600 block of Newport Avenue.

The department says an adult male was found at the scene with a fatal injury.

So far, no information has been released about the adult male who died or any potential suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.

