NORFOLK, Va. — Police are currently investigating a shooting in the 6400 block of Faraday Court.

A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

The call for the shooting came in around 8:25 p.m.

There are no further details to release at this time.

You can submit a tip http://p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.