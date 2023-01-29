Hampton man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting on Aberdeen Road

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division (HPD) is asking for your help with finding any suspects related to a homicide that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to HPD officials, just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officials got a call related to a missing man on Aberdeen Road.

Officers found a man, Dwight McKinley, 39, in his home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said McKinley was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HPD, the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Police added, as of Sunday afternoon, there's no suspect information or further details at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Stay with News 3 for any updates regarding this story.