NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating after a man died following a shooting Thursday evening.

In a press release, police said it happened just before 5:40 p.m. on Riverlands Drive. Officers found a man with a least one gunshot wound who died at the scene.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911, the non-emergency number at 757-247 - 2500 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.