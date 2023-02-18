Man found dead on Gilmerton Avenue in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after Portsmouth police found a man dead Saturday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Gilmerton Avenue, police said. They found a man with fatal injuries.

Police said they would release more information when it becomes available.

