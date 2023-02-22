Portsmouth police identify man killed on LaSalle Ave Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have identified 41-year-old Albert Lamonte Henderson Jr. as the man who was killed in a shooting in the 1500 block of LaSalle Avenue Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just after 7:00 a.m. When they arrived, Henderson was found with critical injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Portsmouth police have scheduled a R.E.S.E.T walk for Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 4:00 p.m. in the area where the shooting happened.

We will be having two R.E.S.E.T. Walks tomorrow at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in response to the 40 Gilmerton and 1500 Lasalle Homicides. Everyone is welcome to join us. See flyers for details. pic.twitter.com/PAORdExa03 — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) February 21, 2023

