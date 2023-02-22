Watch Now
News

Actions

Portsmouth police identify man killed on LaSalle Ave Monday

Portsmouth crime
News 3
FILE
Portsmouth crime
Posted at 12:51 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 12:51:06-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have identified 41-year-old Albert Lamonte Henderson Jr. as the man who was killed in a shooting in the 1500 block of LaSalle Avenue Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just after 7:00 a.m. When they arrived, Henderson was found with critical injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Portsmouth police have scheduled a R.E.S.E.T walk for Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 4:00 p.m. in the area where the shooting happened.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this article when we learn more.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV