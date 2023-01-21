Homicide in Portsmouth leaves one dead: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A homicide has left one man dead in Portsmouth, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

The incident happened on the evening of Friday, Jan. 21 just before midnight, said police. It happened near the 3500 block of Towne Point Road, which is near the Royal Farms convenience store.

Police say an adult male with fatal injuries was found.

It is unclear how the adult male died, and there is currently no information about any potential suspect(s).

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.