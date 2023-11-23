Watch Now
17-year-old shot at Hampton Rally's, in hospital with life-threatening injuries: Police

Hampton Police
WTKR
Hampton Police
Posted at 7:10 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 19:10:43-05

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Department is looking for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot on Wednesday.

Around 5:30 p.m., a caller reported a shooting at the Rally's on the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard, according to the HPD.

After a preliminary investigation, police say that the 17-year-old is an employee at the Rally's and was involved in a "physical altercation" with another male.

The suspect shot the teen and left the scene, according to police.

The victim is in a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

