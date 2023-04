PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An investigation is underway after a shooting left two men hurt in Portsmouth.

It happened in the 2200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, police said.

Police tweeted about the incident at 12:24 a.m. Friday, but authorities did not say what time the shooting actually happened.

Police said two men were hurt, but the tweet did not go into detail about their injuries.

There were no further details released about the shooting.

This is a developing story.