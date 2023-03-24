24-year-old dies following shooting on S. Division Street in Suffolk: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 24-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Suffolk Thursday evening.

Around 5:05, Suffolk police officers were called to the 300 block of S. Division Street where they found a man in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as Qurante Budd, 24, of Suffolk, was treated on scene before being taken to a hospital where he died, according to a release from the Suffolk Police Department.

Investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene, police said.

The investigation is still underway, and there is currently no information about a suspect.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 222-LOCK-U-UP.