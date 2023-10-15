Watch Now
Newport News shooting leaves teen dead Sunday afternoon, police say

Posted at 7:20 PM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 19:20:52-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teen is dead following a shooting in Newport News Sunday afternoon.

In a press release, police said it happened just before 3:55 p.m. in the 400 block of Hustings Lane, which is off Old Courthouse Way.

Police found said they found a teen with with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Authorities did not explain what led up to the shooting, but they did say officers are interviewing witnesses and processing evidence.

No suspect information was immediately available, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

