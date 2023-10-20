2 teens arrested in murder of Newport News 16-year-old: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two teens have been arrested in the shooting death of a 16-year-old on Oct. 15.

Three days following the Hustings Lane homicide, detectives apprehended two teen suspects in relation to the 16-year-old's death.

The two suspects, a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were taken into custody on Wednesday, October 18. They are not being identified due to their age, according to police.

Newport News shooting leaves teen dead Sunday afternoon, police say

The 15-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years old (third+ offense) and carrying a concealed weapon.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years old and conspiracy to commit a felony.

“Any loss of life due to gun violence is a tragedy, but the fact that both the victim and suspects in this incident were juveniles makes it even more devastating. As a community, we must continue to work together to address gun violence, said Chief of Police, Steve Drew. “I want to thank the community, officers and detectives, who put in countless hours, as well as the investment made in technology used to solve this case,” added Drew.

There are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.