2 charged in 20-year-old man's homicide on Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth: Police

Posted at 10:11 PM, Mar 21, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two people are facing charges following a homicide last weekend in Portsmouth.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the walk-in gunshot wound at a local hospital, police said in a press release. When they got there, 20-year-old Tyler Bardill had died from his injuries.

Later, police located a crime scene in the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard.

On Monday, authorities announced they arrested Brandon Riddick, 20, and Janet Hatcher, 36. Riddick was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Hatcher was charged with second-degree murder in the principal second.

Investigators were still looking for 21-year-old Darien Jones who is considered a person of interest.

