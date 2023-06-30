41-year-old man dead after shooting on Dunedin Road in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting in Portsmouth Thursday night left a 41-year-old man dead.

Portsmouth police said they were called around 10:45 p.m. to the 600 block of Dunedin Road for an incident that involved a gunshot wound. That's in the area of City Park Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find James Rockett III with a fatal injury, according to a press release.

Authorities did not release any other details about the incident.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the incident to call 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.