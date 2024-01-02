'It still hurts me now:' Dozens attend viewing for beloved Norfolk store owner shot and killed

NORFOLK, Va. — Car after car pulled into the parking lot of Metropolitan Funeral Service Monday afternoon, and dozens of people lined the halls inside to say a final goodbye to James Carter.

“I started out working with him at one of his markets. Listening to him and some of his aspects of how to run a business, it’s actually carried over to where I am today," said Frederick Yates, a nephew of Carter.

Norfolk Elderly man shot to death trying to break up fight at Norfolk convenience store Madeline Miller

As News 3 has reported, police said Carter was shot along with another man outside Carter's store on Lindenwood Avenue Dec. 20.

Family members said Carter was trying to calm a dispute.

Some who attended the viewing Monday were still in shock Carter was shot and killed.

“It still hurts me now. Even though it’s the new year, last night I went to church and thought about him and everything," Carter's friend Willi "Chill" Sims said.

“I have never seen the outpouring of the spirit as I’ve seen for this man. I’ve heard so many stories about him paying light bills, giving food, just giving council. I felt compelled to come," said carter's friend Peewee Thompson.

Homepage Showcase Vigil honors Norfolk store owner and his legacy Samuel King

Dozens of people attended a vigil for Carter outside the store Christmas Eve.

The other man shot was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries and police have since arrested and charged three people.

Norfolk Court date set for suspects charged in connection to Norfolk store owner's death Kelsey Jones

Carter’s family is thankful for the continued love and support from the community.

"When people turnout for such a person, you know how respected he was, and still is, in the community and in the city," said Yates.

As of Jan. 1, all three suspects were being held in jail without bond and were scheduled to be back in court Feb. 15.