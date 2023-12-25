Vigil honors Norfolk store owner and his legacy

NORFOLK, Va.. — People filled the block outside of a store in Norfolk for a vigil remembering an 84-year-old, James Carter, who was shot and killed last week.

His son said James Carter was trying to calm a dispute outside the family-owned Triple C Convenience Store when he was shot. He later died at the hospital.

Norfolk Police on Friday announced three arrests in the case.

So many people came out to pay their respects to Carter, police closed off a section of Lindenwood Avenue. The vigil was far from somber, turning into a celebration of James Carter and his legacy in the community.

“Because if he could speak from beyond, trust me, he’s not going to shed one tear,” said Jeremy Carter, a grandson of James Carter. “He’s going to laugh and he’s going to enjoy the moment and appreciate everybody for showing appreciation for him and what he’s done.”

People told stories of Carter’s generosity, remembering the times he provided food or other items for people in need. It’s a legacy his children vowed to continue.

“The Carters will be here,” said Kevin Carter, a son of James Carter. “As long as that store is there, his people still will get fed and looked after.”

Carter’s funeral arrangements are still pending, but a large crowd is expected at the services. Many at the vigil cited the large crowd Sunday evening as proof.

