2 suspects, charged in connection to the death of Norfolk store owner, to appear in court

NORFOLK, Va. — On Wednesday, two of the three suspects charged in connection to the death of an 84-year-old Norfolk store owner will appear in court.

Norfolk Elderly man shot to death trying to break up fight at Norfolk convenience store Madeline Miller

Longtime business owner James Carter was shot and killed just days before Christmas while working at his own store. Police tell us on Dec. 20, an argument was happening outside of the store - Triple C Convenience - and court documents say Carter was hit by a stray bullet and killed.

Another man was also hurt in the shooting and now three people are behind bars.

Denis Hisle, who will be in court on Wednesday, faces the most serious charges, including second-degree murder.

Bruce Hisle faces gun and ammunition charges, while Tamika Credle is charged with being the getaway driver. Credle will also appear in court on Wednesday.

Dwayne Carter, James Carter's son, told us he's grateful justice is being served

"I guess we can start the grieving process. That's the crucial part. I'm glad they were apprehended," said Carter.

News 3 arrested in connection to homicide of 84-year-old store owner: Norfolk PD Heather Eckstine

Court records also reveal that Bruce Hisle was in the front seat of the van where the gun was found. Documents say the gun was semi-automatic and the bullets in it were the same kid as the casings found at the scene.

Court documents say Credle was at the scene, but state that she did not realize the shooting involved the passengers in her car. She also says she didn't know how the gun got in her glove box.

All three suspects are being held without bond.

Credle and Denis Hisle will have their arraignment. We will have a crew following any developments.

Stay with News 3 for updates.