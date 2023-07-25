Watch Now
Double shooting on Berkley Avenue Ext leaves woman dead, man injured: Norfolk police

Posted at 11:29 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 11:29:06-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are investigating a double shooting that killed a 32-year-old woman and injured a 37-year-old man on July 24.

Police say they were called to the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue Ext. just before midnight for the report of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who were suffering from gunshot wounds and both were transported to the hospital.

The woman, now identified as Deneen C. Lymore, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

