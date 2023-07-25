Double shooting on Berkley Avenue Ext leaves woman dead, man injured: Norfolk police

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are investigating a double shooting that killed a 32-year-old woman and injured a 37-year-old man on July 24.

Police say they were called to the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue Ext. just before midnight for the report of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman who were suffering from gunshot wounds and both were transported to the hospital.

The woman, now identified as Deneen C. Lymore, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.