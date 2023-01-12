Portsmouth police identify victim in Turnpike Rd homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have identified 29-year-old Mikeous Freeman as the victim in Wednesday's Turnpike Road homicide.

On January 11, police responded to the 3300 block of Turnpike Road for a reported gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they found Freeman dead and another man with non-life-threatening injuries that was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police say they are not looking for a suspect at this time.

Police are asking those with information about this incident to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website.

