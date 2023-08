NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting at the 300 block of Campostella Road.

A call about the shooting came in at 4:55 p.m., according to the NPD. A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information about the shooting call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

