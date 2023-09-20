2 overnight shootings occurred in Portsmouth on Tuesday, including 1 that resulted in an injured juvenile

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two overnight shootings happened in Portsmouth on Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to one of the shootings just before 10:30 p.m. At the scene, located in the 30 block of Dale Drive, police say they found a juvenile who had been shot and took him to the hospital. The juvenile’s condition is unclear at this time.

The shootings happened the same night Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins addressed the city’s crime stats during his presentation to city council.

'Portsmouth is not the place for foolishness': City leaders talk crime solutions

He said from January 1 to September 17 of this year, there were 28 homicide victims, and all but one of the deaths were related to gun violence. The stats did not include one homicide victim who was in an officer-involved shooting.

“We all need to say enough is enough,” Jenkins said. “We shouldn’t have another meeting like this until we have a situation where we can sit down and put professionals in the room. Whether we get the best and brightest or whomever, and just sit down and look at what issues can we address.”

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.