Family of Portsmouth woman killed in triple shooting wants answers

Monica Atkins
Portsmouth police at the intersection of Lincoln St. and Columbus Ave.
Posted at 10:57 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 22:57:47-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va - The family of 31-year-old Erica Atkins is grieving after she was killed in a triple shooting in Portsmouth Friday night. Two other women were injured in the shooting.

The family of Atkins is pleading for answers and shared new surveillance video of the incident.

"I’m numb," Monica Atkins, Erica's aunt, said. "My niece was a butterfly. She could bring joy to any situation."

The crime was caught on a home surveillance video. A group of men get out of a car and open fire, striking the women who were sitting in a nearby car, then, two cars sped away from the crime scene.

"It wasn’t intentional regarding what happened to my niece," Atkins said. "My niece was minding her business. The individuals that had issues with one another didn’t care who was out there."

"Did you all know the other two women who were shot Friday night?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Erika's aunt.

"I don’t know the third person, but the second person was my niece’s friend," Atkins said.

Portsmouth police said they are searching for a person of interest.

"As a police chief, we’re asking someone to provide information over this senseless act. You can call 1-800-LOCK-U-UP and remain anonymous," Chief Stephen Jenkins said.

So far this year, 30 people have been killed in Portsmouth homicides. Last year in 2022, 42 were shot and killed in Portsmouth.

Monica Atkins mentors and works with Portsmouth youth for Stop the Violence 757. The violence hits too close to home for her.

"If you know something, say something," Atkins said. "I’m pleading. I pray that God touches your heart for you to reach and do what’s right."

Erica Atkins leaves behind two daughters, ages 10 and 2-years-old.

