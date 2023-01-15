Watch Now
Two hospitalized following shooting in Norfolk: Police

Posted at 7:57 AM, Jan 15, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting.

The incident was reported at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. It happened at Colonial Avenue and W. 27th Street, a couple of blocks away from Munson Park.

Following the shooting, two men sustained life-threatening injuries and are currently at the hospital, according to the department.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip at P3TIPS.com/1126.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.

