Teen identified in Roanoke Ave homicide: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have identified 18-year-old Ke’Ron Bowles, of Newport News, as the man killed on Roanoke Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Newport News police say a call for a shooting came in around 5:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Roanoke Avenue. When they arrived, they found Bowles suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say he was taken to a hospital, were he later died.

Newport News police say there is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number, 757-247-2500 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.