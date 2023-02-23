'Rest in peace Ke’Ron': Family wants answers after NN teen killed near home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - Family members of 18-year-old Ke'Ron Bowles, a Heritage High School student, are devastated after he was shot and killed just a few blocks away from his home. The deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Roanoke Avenue.

Bowles' family said he was set to graduate in June 2023. One of his teachers at Heritage High said he was studious and visited the library frequently to do his homework.

The family doesn’t know who would want to harm him. His grandmother, Marletha Moyler, is in disbelief. She said he was never part of any gangs nor was he violent.

Bowles' uncle, Percy Haney, says Ke’ron was a senior set to graduate in just a few months.

"He’s not the type of person that runs the streets or hang out with a lot of people. He’s very quiet," Haney said. "He was going straight to the military," Haney said.

Bowles' family says they grew up in the area.

"It was a block away from my baby sister’s house," Haney said.

Meanwhile, Newport News police have not identified a suspect or motive in the case.

"Unfortunately an 18-year-old lost his life. It didn’t have to happen," said Newport News Police Captain Alison Funaiock. "We wanted the community to know we’re here for them. We’re actively working the case and we do need the community’s help."

Newport News City Councilman John Eley lives near Roanoke Avenue and knows the Bowles family. He says he plans to propose solutions to his colleagues on the city council.

"My goal is to install more cameras and surveillance throughout our community. If you commit a crime in Newport News, we’re going to catch you. You’re going to go down because this is not acceptable," Eley said.

Bowles' family wants closure.

"I just want some answers. I want to find out why they did that. Rest in peace Ke’Ron. Your uncle loves you," Haney said.

The Newport News school district sent the following email to Heritage High School parents:

Greetings I am reaching out to you to share some sad news that impacts our school community. It is with a heavy heart that I share that one of students was tragically killed last evening. Our thoughts are with the student’s family at this time.

Unexpected loss can be difficult to process and understand. To support our students and staff, counseling and emotional support services will be available

at school. If you feel your scholar could benefit from these services, please contact our office 757-928-6100.

We will keep you informed of how we can assist the student’s family. Together, we will remain Heritage Strong.

Respectfully,

Dr. Earling M. Hunter

