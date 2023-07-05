Watch Now
Independence Day shooting on Hampton Ave. in Newport News leaves man dead

Posted at 11:12 PM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 23:16:50-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Independence Day in Newport News.

A press release from the Newport News Police Department said the call came in just after 9:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Hampton Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said detectives were searching the area for evidence, and there was no suspect information immediately available.

Authorities did not release any other information about what happened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

