Man dies after triple shooting on Killam Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — Police continue to investigate after a triple shooting took the life of one man, and injured two others.
The man, 20-year-old Davrion D. King, was taken to the hospital after the shooting, where he later died from his injuries.
A 21-year-old man was also found suffering from a gunshot wound, and was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
A woman suffered a graze wound and did not need treatment, according to Norfolk police.
Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 4700 block of Killam Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim.
When police arrived, they found King suffering from a gunshot wound.
This is an ongoing investigation.
