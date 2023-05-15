Man dies after triple shooting on Killam Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — Police continue to investigate after a triple shooting took the life of one man, and injured two others.

The man, 20-year-old Davrion D. King, was taken to the hospital after the shooting, where he later died from his injuries.

A 21-year-old man was also found suffering from a gunshot wound, and was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A woman suffered a graze wound and did not need treatment, according to Norfolk police.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 4700 block of Killam Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they found King suffering from a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation.

