29-year-old arrested in connection to Portsmouth homicide: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have arrested 29-year-old Chardae Alston in connection to a homicide that happened in January.

On January 11, officers responded to the 4000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard for a report of a possible overdose.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Jimmy Hernandez unconscious.

Police say life saving measures were taken, but Hernandez died at the scene as a result of narcotics he consumed.

After an investigation, police arrested Alston and charged her with felony homicide and petit larceny, according to police.

