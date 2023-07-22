Watch Now
News

Actions

29-year-old arrested in connection to Portsmouth homicide: Police

Handcuffs generic.jpg
WFTS
Handcuffs generic.jpg
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 09:12:52-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have arrested 29-year-old Chardae Alston in connection to a homicide that happened in January.

On January 11, officers responded to the 4000 block of Portsmouth Boulevard for a report of a possible overdose.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Jimmy Hernandez unconscious.

Police say life saving measures were taken, but Hernandez died at the scene as a result of narcotics he consumed.

After an investigation, police arrested Alston and charged her with felony homicide and petit larceny, according to police.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV