Hampton police identify man killed in shooting on Marcella Road

Posted at 6:18 PM, Mar 06, 2023
HAMPTON, Va. — Police have identified the man killed after a shooting in the 600 block of Marcella Road Saturday as 31-year-old Tevin Woodley, from Newport News.

According to Hampton police, around 4:45 a.m. they received a call in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located Woodley suffering from a gunshot wound inside of the apartment. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting are still under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

