3 arrested in connection to N Military Highway shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested three people in connection to a shooting on Military Highway late Tuesday night.

Around 11:20 p.m., police responded a gunshot victim on 853 N Military Highway, according NPD. Officers found 32-year-old Christopher Ambrister suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say that Ambrister was pronounced dead on the scene.

After investigating, detectives charged Isaia K. Robinson, 26, of Petersburg, Gavin M. Kearney,21, of Suffolk, and Shanasia A. Lyles, 19, of Portsmouth, in connection to the shooting, according to NPD. Robinson and Kearney are each charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm and Lyles is charged with accessory after the fact.

Police say all three are being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.