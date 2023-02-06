2 men killed in Portsmouth shooting were twins: Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have confirmed that the two men killed in a triple shooting on Sunday morning were twins.

Portsmouth police identified them as Alvin and Calvin Joyner. They were 51-years-old.

Portsmouth police say the shooting occurred around 3:22 a.m. Sunday killing the two men and injuring a woman.

Police say it happened near the 1800 block of Nashville Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the two men with deadly injuries, and a woman with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update this article when we learn more.