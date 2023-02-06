Watch Now
News

Actions

2 men killed in Portsmouth shooting were twins: Police

Two men killed in Portsmouth triple shooting were twins: Police
Anthony Sabella/WTKR
Two men were killed in a triple shooting in Portsmouth early Sunday morning.
Two men killed in Portsmouth triple shooting were twins: Police
Two men killed in Portsmouth triple shooting were twins: Police
Two men killed in Portsmouth triple shooting were twins: Police
Posted at 3:35 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 15:35:59-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have confirmed that the two men killed in a triple shooting on Sunday morning were twins.

Portsmouth police identified them as Alvin and Calvin Joyner. They were 51-years-old.

Portsmouth police say the shooting occurred around 3:22 a.m. Sunday killing the two men and injuring a woman.

Police say it happened near the 1800 block of Nashville Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the two men with deadly injuries, and a woman with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV