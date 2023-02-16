Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night in Norfolk.

Around 6:20 p.m., police officers were called to the 1500 block of Greenleaf Drive in the Campostella area. EMS personnel to a man to the hospital with what are being described as life-threatening injuries.

#NorfolkPD is continuing to investigate a shooting incident in the 1500 block of Greenleaf Dr. A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Call came in at 6:21 p.m. pic.twitter.com/gc4XwLHdEB — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 16, 2023

Another person went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any other details/