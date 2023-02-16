Watch Now
Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk

Posted at 10:31 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 22:31:18-05

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night in Norfolk.

Around 6:20 p.m., police officers were called to the 1500 block of Greenleaf Drive in the Campostella area. EMS personnel to a man to the hospital with what are being described as life-threatening injuries.

Another person went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any other details/

