Man arrested, charged in connection to domestic homicide: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old man in connection to a domestic-related homicide on Monday.

On Sunday, Oct. 22 just before 5:40 a.m., Newport News police responded to a report of a shooting in the 7700 block of Vernon Place.

When officers arrived, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds, and both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the men, 45-year-old Damon Alexander, died from his injuries at the hospital. Police say the other victim is in stable condition.

Police say due to the quick response of officers, community assistance and the use of technology, officers were able to identify a suspect.

Jerry Sanders-Carlisle, 35, was taken into custody by James City County police, and Newport News officers say a firearm was recovered.

Sanders-Carlisle was transported back to Newport News and has been charged with first degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in public and reckless handling of a firearm.

Stay with News 3 for updates.