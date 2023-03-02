Watch Now
21-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting; 19-year-old charged, police say

Posted at 7:12 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 19:12:08-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 21-year-old woman died after being shot in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 19-year-old man is in custody.

Around 2:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting in the 5000 block of Finespun Last. When officers got to the scene, they found 21-year-old Heavonlei Grant had been shot in the chest. She died at the scene.

Jaiden Litton, 19, of Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

