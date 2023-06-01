Shooting leaves man dead at 41st Street, Roanoke Avenue in Newport News: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died at the hospital following a shooting in Newport News Thursday afternoon.

The Newport News Police Department said it happened in the area of 41st Street and Roanoke Avenue around 2:10 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. He died at the hospital.

Authorities are still on the scene investigating.

Police did not immediately provide any other information including the victim's identification.

Anyone with information about what happened is encouraged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.