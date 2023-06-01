Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Shooting leaves man dead at 41st Street, Roanoke Avenue in Newport News: Police

Generic: Newport News Police
News 3
Newport News Police
Generic: Newport News Police
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 16:34:23-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died at the hospital following a shooting in Newport News Thursday afternoon.

The Newport News Police Department said it happened in the area of 41st Street and Roanoke Avenue around 2:10 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. He died at the hospital.

Authorities are still on the scene investigating.

Police did not immediately provide any other information including the victim's identification.

Anyone with information about what happened is encouraged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV