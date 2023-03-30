2-year-old dies, Chesapeake man watching toddler charged with murder: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man has been taken into custody and is facing charges following the death of a 2-year-old, according to Chesapeake police.

On Wednesday, March 29 around 6:49 a.m., a 2-year-old female child was being treated for life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, according to police. She succumbed to her injuries and died the next day, police said.

Chesapeake Police said following an investigation, the department learned that Harvion Lontel Simpkins, a 35-year-old male from Chesapeake, was watching the child while her mother was at work.

Simpkins was arrested on Wednesday, March 29, and is facing several child abuse charges and a second-degree murder charge.

He was booked at the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office and is being held without bond.

The department is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to submit a tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

This is an ongoing investigation.

