Shooting on Alexander St. in Norfolk leaves 1 dead: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — An adult male is dead following a shooting on Alexander Street in Norfolk, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Police say they were made aware of the incident just after midnight on Wednesday, April 5. Upon arriving to the scene in the 6200 block of Alexander Street, police say they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.



The department identified the man as 31-year-old Duwayne M. Brown.

A homicide investigation is underway, according to NPD. The department is encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.