Woman shot & killed in the Ocean View section of Norfolk identified by police

NORFOLK, Va. — The woman who died following a shooting in the Ocean View section of Norfolk has been identified by police.

The Norfolk Police Department says officers responded to the shooting on Sunday, April 16 around 2:10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene in the 1900 block of East Ocean View Avenue, they found a woman who had been shot. Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of East Ocean View Avenue between Capeview Avenue and Inlet Road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR Police are investigating after they say a woman was shot and killed in the 1900 block of East Ocean View Avenue.

She has since been identified by NPD as 32-year-old Terri Denmark of Norfolk.

It is unclear if the department currently has any leads on potential suspects.

