Virginia Beach police identify two men killed in New Colony triple shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Adrian Archer, 26, of Norfolk, and Justin Varney, 19, of Virginia Beach have been identified by police as the two men who died during a triple shooting on New Colony Drive.

The third victim is expected to survive, police say.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to Virginia Beach police.

According to a tweet from police, it happened in the 5600 block of New Colony Drive, between Providence Road and Indian River Road.

One victime died on scene, while two of the victims had life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, where one later died.

It is unknown which victim died on the scene and which victim died at the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

