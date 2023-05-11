Watch Now
Man dies after getting stabbed in Norfolk home on Verdun Ave.: Police

Posted at 1:29 PM, May 11, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — A man who was stabbed in a Norfolk home has succumbed to his wounds, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Police say the incident happened on Wednesday, May 10. They were dispatched to the scene, located at a home in the 2900 block of Verdun Avenue, around 8:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man suffering from a life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police say.

The department has identified the deceased man as 33-year-old Joseph Warner.

After investigating, police learned that Warner was stabbed by a resident after entering the home. Police say a person of interest has been detained.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Commonwealth Attorney's Office will decide if charges will be issued.

