Man shoots, kills wife in Suffolk before taking own life in Pennsylvania: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is accused of shooting and killing his wife in Suffolk before taking his own life in another state, police said.

Just after 7:50 Thursday morning, Suffolk police were called to do a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of Bute Street. Family members arrived before officers to find Karen Glover had been shot multiple times. She died at the scene.

Police said Karen's estranged husband, 60-year-old Kevin Glover, of Virginia Beach, forced his way into the home and shot her several times.

Afterward, Glover drove to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia police found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a release from Suffolk authorities.

Police said their investigation remains underway, and there is no further information.

Help is always available for those having thoughts of self-harm by dialing 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.