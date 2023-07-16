1 dead, another injured in double shooting at Hampton 7-11: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Police say one man is dead and another may not survive after a double shooting in the parking lot of a 7-11 in the 4900 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Around 2:26 a.m., officers responded to the 7-11 in reference to a shooting.

Officers say when they arrived they encountered a large disorderly crowd as well as a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were at the 7-11, they received additional calls in reference to a walk-in gunshot victim at Sentara Careplex.

Police say the second victim is an adult male that is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to the Hampton Police Department, the preliminary investigation revealed that both victims and the suspect were a part of the large crowd gathered in the parking lot of the 7-11.

The suspect approached and shot towards the victims, hitting both before fleeing on foot, according to police.

Police say this does not seem to be a random incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Hampton police ask that anyone that may have information that may assist in the investigation to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.