Man dies following shooting at 7-11 on W. Little Creek Road: Norfolk police

Posted at 8:31 AM, Dec 02, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 33-year-old man on Friday night.

On Dec. 1 just after 10:30 p.m., police were called to a 7-Eleven located at 151 W. Little Creek Road for the report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found Antwain Curtis, 33, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Curtis was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police ask that anyone with information on this homicide contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

