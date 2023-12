NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting in Newport News Sunday night.

Police said officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to the 1100 block of 28th Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the victim's identity. There was also no suspect information provided.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.