1 dead following fatal shooting in Virginia Beach: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person died after sustaining a gunshot wound in Virginia Beach. The Virginia Beach Police Department says it’s now investigating the shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of Princess Anne Road, according to VBPD. Police say that’s where they found a "male victim" suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital, but his injury proved to be fatal, says VBPD.

We currently do not have further information on the person who died or any information about a potential suspect(s). It’s also unclear when the shooting occurred.

VBPD encourages anyone with information on the incident to contact them. The department’s phone number is 757-385-3111.

We are working to learn more about the incident.

Stay with News 3 for updates.