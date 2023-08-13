Husband, wife arrested, face charges for homicide on Mariners Way: Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va. — A husband and wife have been arrested for an assault that left a man dead, Norfolk Police said Sunday.

Officers were called to an apartment on Mariners Way just after 6:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a death.

When they got there, officers said they found Jose Moreno, 45, dead inside of an apartment.

James Lynch, 50, and Kristie Lynch, 43, have been arrested and charged with second degree murder, Norfolk Police said.

Both are curently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.